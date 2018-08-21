General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Intenese Composite Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Navy / Sky Blue / White Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Command Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.530
|Diff:
|0.043
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Turmoil 2 Pearl is the pearlized half of the dual Turmoil 2 release for DV8. This ball uses the same Command Symmetric core design as the Turmoil 2 Solid. The differences between these two bowling balls come in the coverstock and box finish. The Turmoil 2 Pearl uses the new Intense Composite Pearl cover that is factory finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. This box finish gives it more length and less total hook than the Turmoil 2 Solid. This helped it retain energy to provide us with the strongest angle downlane to date in the Turmoil line.
All three of our testers had their best reactions with this ball by playing straighter up the lane on our fresh medium oil pattern. Stroker was starting his ball on 13, targeting over the second arrow, and using a breakpoint on board seven downlane. Tweener’s ball was on 21 off his hand, with a target just outside the third arrow and a breakpoint that was also on the seven board. Cranker was a bit deeper thanks to his higher rev rate, with a laydown point of 25, a target slightly inside of the third arrow, and a breakpoint on seven. Tweener and Stroker both saw their balls skid too far down the lane on their errant
