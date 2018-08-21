DV8 Turmoil 2 Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Intenese Composite Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Navy / Sky Blue / White Pearl
Core Specs
Name:Command Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.530
Diff:0.043
Int. Diff:0.000

The Turmoil 2 Pearl is the pearlized half of the dual Turmoil 2 release for DV8. This ball uses the same Command Symmetric core design as the Turmoil 2 Solid. The differences between these two bowling balls come in the coverstock and box finish. The Turmoil 2 Pearl uses the new Intense Composite Pearl cover that is factory finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. This box finish gives it more length and less total hook than the Turmoil 2 Solid. This helped it retain energy to provide us with the strongest angle downlane to date in the Turmoil line.

All three of our testers had their best reactions with this ball by playing straighter up the lane on our fresh medium oil pattern. Stroker was starting his ball on 13, targeting over the second arrow, and using a breakpoint on board seven downlane. Tweener’s ball was on 21 off his hand, with a target just outside the third arrow and a breakpoint that was also on the seven board. Cranker was a bit deeper thanks to his higher rev rate, with a laydown point of 25, a target slightly inside of the third arrow, and a breakpoint on seven. Tweener and Stroker both saw their balls skid too far down the lane on their errant

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.