General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Intense Composite Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Royal / Yellow
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Command Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.530
|Diff:
|0.043
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
DV8’s new Turmoil 2 series offers both a new core and coverstock formulation to provide increased performance over the original Turmoils. The Turmoil 2 Solid features the Intense Composite Solid reactive cover with the Command Symmetric core design. The Command core has just a slightly higher RG and a slightly higher differential than the Turmoil Symmetric core from the originals. The new coverstock comes out of the box sanded with 500 and 3000 SiaAir, which is rougher than the 500/4000 SiaAir combination used on the original Turmoil Solid. This dull surface was best on our medium oil pattern for all three testers, but they could also get to the pocket rather easily on the heavy pattern.
Our testers took full advantage of the stronger cover on the Turmoil 2 Solid on the medium test pattern. They all saw a stronger move off the breakpoint and much more continuation through the pins than they saw with the Turmoil Solid. Stroker started his ball on 14, playing a small swing to 12 at the arrows and out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was using 22 as his release point, with a target just outside the third arrow and a breakpoint also on the eight board. Cranker also shared the eight board as his breakpoint, but he got there from much farther left. His ball was landing on 30 off his hand and traveled over the fourth arrow. The dull cover easily dug through the oil in the middle of the lane, without jumping too hard to the left if it got to the friction too early on the outside part of the lane. Everyone had
