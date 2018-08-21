General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Hook Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Neon Green / Royal / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Turmoil Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.528
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Turmoil Hybrid is the third ball in the Turmoil series for DV8. Its Turmoil Symmetric core is wrapped with the Composite Hook Hybrid cover that has a smoother finish out of the box than the Turmoil Pearl. Despite the added 1000 SiaAir finishing step between the 500 SiaAir and the Crown Factory Compound, the change to the hybrid coverstock keeps the Turmoil Hybrid from having more length than the Pearl. Its smoother motion at the breakpoint and back end kept all three of our testers playing straighter angles through the front of the lane across our test patterns.
We had a slightly better reaction on our fresh dry oil pattern than our fresh medium pattern, with Stroker having the best ball motion of our three testers. He is most comfortable playing straighter up the lane, and the Turmoil Hybrid put him right in his wheelhouse. He was laying his ball down on the 18 board, crossing between the second and third arrows, and staying inside of the range finder on the 11 board downlane. The Turmoil Hybrid’s smoother motion off the end of the pattern kept it from creeping high, but he did see
