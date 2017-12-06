General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Flip Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Navy / Purple / Yellow
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Turmoil Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.528
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
DV8 releases the Turmoil series as the first of the next wave of bowling ball releases for the summer session. Both new Turmoils use the new Turmoil Symmetric core, which has a higher RG and lower differential than the Freakshow Symmetric core. The Turmoil Pearl uses the Composite Flip Pearl coverstock at a 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound box finish. This pearlized cover and smoother surface gave this Turmoil lots of length for our testers.
The easy length provided by the Turmoil Pearl matched up best for all three testers on our dry oil pattern, with Tweener having the best reaction. His Turmoil Pearl pushed easily to the right off his hand, landing on 20, crossing the third arrow, and getting out to eight downlane. The compounded cover gave him a little hold on shots that were left of target, while still hooking enough at the end of the pattern to get back to the pocket if he got it a little right. Stroker also had a good look, but he just didn’t have as much room for error as Tweener. He was playing farther right, targeting over the second arrow and crossing the dark range finder on the 10 board downlane. He also saw some push on shots that were ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Turmoil Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Turmoil Pearl vs. DV8 Creed Revelation
- DV8 Turmoil Pearl vs. DV8 Hitman
- DV8 Turmoil Pearl vs. DV8 Nasty Rumor
- DV8 Turmoil Pearl vs. DV8 Pitbull Bite
- DV8 Turmoil Pearl vs. DV8 Turmoil Solid
- DV8 Turmoil Pearl vs. DV8 Vandal Strike
To compare the DV8 Turmoil Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Turmoil Pearl Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.