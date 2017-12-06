General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Hook Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 4000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Blue / White / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Turmoil Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.528
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The DV8 Turmoil Solid shares the same symmetrical weight block with the Turmoil Pearl, with this variant using a factory-sanded version of the Composite Hook Solid coverstock. This Turmoil picks up the lane much earlier than its pearlized counterpart, while providing a smoother motion off the dry at the end of the pattern. The 500/4000 box finish was best on our heavy oil test pattern, but it also saw a good amount of play on our medium pattern.
Tweener and Cranker both had the Turmoil Solid strong enough on our heavy pattern to get to the pocket with ease. Tweener attacked this pattern by starting his Turmoil Solid on the 17 board, targeting 13 at the arrows and using a breakpoint of nine downlane. Cranker was able to play deeper into the pattern, starting his ball on 30, crossing between the third and fourth arrows, and using the 10 board as his breakpoint. They both saw a strong midlane roll, allowing the Turmoil Solid to hook off the breakpoint with plenty of hook to split the 8 and 9 pins at the back of the pin deck. Stroker had to be very direct with up the lane with his Turmoil Solid on this pattern. He played a very small swing, starting his ball on 10, targeting the eight board at the arrows, and using a breakpoint no farther right than the seven board. His ...
