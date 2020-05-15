General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Aero Dynamix
|Reviewed:
|January 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GSV-X Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Sky / White / Navy
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Aero
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.504
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Ebonite Aero Dynamix uses the asymmetrical Aero weight block wrapped in the GSV-X Hybrid coverstock that is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. This core shape has a very slightly higher RG (2.504″) and the same total and intermediate differentials (0.050″ and 0.013″) as the Omni core. The biggest difference between this Pro Performance release and the High Performance Omni Hybrid is in the coverstock, with the Aero Dynamix’s GSV-X Hybrid cover creating more total hook than the Omni Hybrid’s GSV-2 Hybrid cover.
Stroker was able to play the lane very straight with the Aero Dynamix on the fresh medium oil pattern, using the oil to his advantage rather than the dry. The GSV-X Hybrid cover dug into the oil a little more for him than the Omni Hybrid, giving him more hook and better pin action on shots inside of target. The trade-off was that his ball wanted to over-hook if he got it right into the dry too quickly. He was able to move left as the track area dried up, opening his angles more through the
