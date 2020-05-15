General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Omni Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|October 2020
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GSV 2.0 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Teal / Purple / Blue
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Omni
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Ebonite Omni Hybrid uses the asymmetrical Omni core design and the GSV 2.0 Hybrid coverstock. It comes out of the box finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The Omni core shape has a higher RG, lower differential, and lower intermediate differential than the Mod-1 cores found in the Choice line. All three testers found this ball to be earlier and smoother than the Choice Pearl, making it a good match for our medium oil test pattern.
Cranker’s Omni Hybrid had a strong move at the breakpoint on the fresh medium pattern. He started farther left than with the Choice Pearl, Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue, and Game Breaker 3 Pearl, and farther right than with the Futura and Vortex V2. Once the track started to hook, he could chase left without worrying about the shiny surface over-skidding. The relatively strong midlane roll allowed him to also use the Omni Hybrid at its box finish on the heavy oil pattern. While keeping his ball speed down on the fresh, his ball had plenty of hook. The reaction improved as the lanes dried out, with the Omni Hybrid providing more pop downlane on this pattern than
Ebonite Omni Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Omni Hybrid vs. Ebonite Choice Solid
- Ebonite Omni Hybrid vs. Ebonite Futura
- Ebonite Omni Hybrid vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue
- Ebonite Omni Hybrid vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Pearl
- Ebonite Omni Hybrid vs. Ebonite Vortex V2 (2019)
Additional Ebonite Omni Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
