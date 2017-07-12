General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 11.2 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Silver / Violet / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Affinity
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Affinity joins a trio of Game Breaker 2 releases in Ebonite’s Mid Performance line. This ball uses the brand new symmetrical Affinity core shape and pairs it with the GB 11.2 Pearl coverstock from the Game Breaker 2 Phenom Pearl. This new higher RG core design will push this pearlized ball farther down the lane than the Phenom Pearl, allowing it to retain more energy and make a sideways move at the back of the lane. The 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish box surface provides easy length without over-skidding on medium length and volume patterns.
The Affinity’s effortless length and massive recovery at the back of the lane was best on our medium test pattern. Cranker had the best reaction of our three testers on the fresh, but they all actually had no trouble striking with this ball on this condition. Cranker had tons of room for error with the box finish on the fresh. He was crossing around 20 at the arrows and had between 15 and eight at the breakpoint. Shots that were farther right than intended had enough length and mowed back to the pocket, while anything left ...
