Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 11.2 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Silver / Violet / Blue
Core Specs
Name:Affinity
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.040
Int. Diff:0.000

The Affinity joins a trio of Game Breaker 2 releases in Ebonite’s Mid Performance line. This ball uses the brand new symmetrical Affinity core shape and pairs it with the GB 11.2 Pearl coverstock from the Game Breaker 2 Phenom Pearl. This new higher RG core design will push this pearlized ball farther down the lane than the Phenom Pearl, allowing it to retain more energy and make a sideways move at the back of the lane. The 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish box surface provides easy length without over-skidding on medium length and volume patterns.

The Affinity’s effortless length and massive recovery at the back of the lane was best on our medium test pattern. Cranker had the best reaction of our three testers on the fresh, but they all actually had no trouble striking with this ball on this condition. Cranker had tons of room for error with the box finish on the fresh. He was crossing around 20 at the arrows and had between 15 and eight at the breakpoint. Shots that were farther right than intended had enough length and mowed back to the pocket, while anything left ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.