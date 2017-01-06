General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 11.2 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Purple / Red / Blue
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Enhanced V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Ebonite Game Breaker 2 Phenom Pearl is the second pearlized ball released into the GB2 line. Ebonite has used various GB-formula coverstocks over the years, starting with the release of The One, and this ball offers a new pearlized variation called GB 11.2 Pearl. This ball is the fifth release under the Game Breaker 2 name and it will be replacing the discontinued Game Breaker 2 Gold. The Enhanced V2 weight block remains untouched, with its 2.48″ RG and 0.048″ differential remaining the same in this release. The only changes are to a pearlized version of the GB 11.2 cover—the same cover that was used in its reactive solid formulation on the original Phenom—and to a 500/1000 polished box finish.
The changes in coverstock and surface preparation gave our testers their best reactions on our medium test pattern. The box finish provided easy length through the front, with a strong reaction to the dry at the end of the pattern. Stroker started off laying his ball on the 14th board, going over nine at the ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
