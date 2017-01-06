Ebonite GB2 Pearl Phenom

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 11.2 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Purple / Red / Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Enhanced V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:NA

The Ebonite Game Breaker 2 Phenom Pearl is the second pearlized ball released into the GB2 line. Ebonite has used various GB-formula coverstocks over the years, starting with the release of The One, and this ball offers a new pearlized variation called GB 11.2 Pearl. This ball is the fifth release under the Game Breaker 2 name and it will be replacing the discontinued Game Breaker 2 Gold. The Enhanced V2 weight block remains untouched, with its 2.48″ RG and 0.048″ differential remaining the same in this release. The only changes are to a pearlized version of the GB 11.2 cover—the same cover that was used in its reactive solid formulation on the original Phenom—and to a 500/1000 polished box finish.

The changes in coverstock and surface preparation gave our testers their best reactions on our medium test pattern. The box finish provided easy length through the front, with a strong reaction to the dry at the end of the pattern. Stroker started off laying his ball on the 14th board, going over nine at the ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.