General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GSV-1 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Red / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Mod-1
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Choice is the newest addition to Ebonite’s high performance lineup. This ball pairs the GSV-1 Hybrid coverstock with the Mod-1 asymmetrical weight block. The Mod-1 is the result of taming down the Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias core that was used in the Real One in order to match up better with the stronger GSV-1 coverstock. The Choice comes out of the box at a sanded 2000 Abralon finish. The result is a strong hook in the oil and a strong move off the dry, creating a ball with a huge amount of hook potential.
Our heavy oil test pattern provided the best reactions for the Choice on the fresh. Its dull box finish allowed all three testers to have no issues getting to the pocket. Stroker was much deeper than he usually plays this pattern, laying his ball down on 18. Tweener was three boards left of him, but Cranker was pushed near the left gutter, setting his ball down on 35. Tweener and Stroker both crossed over the third arrow, with Stroker keeping his line a bit tighter, getting his ball out ...
Additional Ebonite Choice Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.