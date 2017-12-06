Ebonite Choice

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GSV-1 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Black / Red / White
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Mod-1
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.021

The Choice is the newest addition to Ebonite’s high performance lineup. This ball pairs the GSV-1 Hybrid coverstock with the Mod-1 asymmetrical weight block. The Mod-1 is the result of taming down the Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias core that was used in the Real One in order to match up better with the stronger GSV-1 coverstock. The Choice comes out of the box at a sanded 2000 Abralon finish. The result is a strong hook in the oil and a strong move off the dry, creating a ball with a huge amount of hook potential.

Our heavy oil test pattern provided the best reactions for the Choice on the fresh. Its dull box finish allowed all three testers to have no issues getting to the pocket. Stroker was much deeper than he usually plays this pattern, laying his ball down on 18. Tweener was three boards left of him, but Cranker was pushed near the left gutter, setting his ball down on 35. Tweener and Stroker both crossed over the third arrow, with Stroker keeping his line a bit tighter, getting his ball out ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.