General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 13.3 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish
|Color:
|Blue / Black / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.46
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.027
The Real One is the latest release to bring back a familiar name from Ebonite’s past. This ball uses a hybrid version of the GB 13.3 coverstock that is finished with 1000 Abralon and then polished with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. It pairs this coverstock up with the asymmetrical core design that was used in the Big One, giving the Real One a very low RG of 2.46″, a large total differential of 0.056″, and a very strong intermediate differential of 0.027″. We found the Real One to be just a hair earlier and smoother off the spot than the Matrix.
The Real One’s polished box finish provided enough motion for us to have success with it on our medium oil test pattern. All three testers had an excellent reaction on the fresh. The Real One revs up quickly without hooking early, retaining plenty of energy for the dry at the end of the pattern. Each tester saw a large amount of track flare on their balls and they never saw the Real One over-skid and miss the hook window. This allowed them to play the parts of the lane where ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Ebonite Real One Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Real One vs. Ebonite Affinity
- Ebonite Real One vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 2 Phenom Pearl
- Ebonite Real One vs. Ebonite Matrix
- Ebonite Real One vs. Ebonite Mission Unknown
- Ebonite Real One vs. Ebonite Verdict
To compare the Ebonite Real One to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Real One Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.