PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 13.3 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish
Color:Blue / Black / Silver
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.46
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.027

The Real One is the latest release to bring back a familiar name from Ebonite’s past. This ball uses a hybrid version of the GB 13.3 coverstock that is finished with 1000 Abralon and then polished with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. It pairs this coverstock up with the asymmetrical core design that was used in the Big One, giving the Real One a very low RG of 2.46″, a large total differential of 0.056″, and a very strong intermediate differential of 0.027″. We found the Real One to be just a hair earlier and smoother off the spot than the Matrix.

The Real One’s polished box finish provided enough motion for us to have success with it on our medium oil test pattern. All three testers had an excellent reaction on the fresh. The Real One revs up quickly without hooking early, retaining plenty of energy for the dry at the end of the pattern. Each tester saw a large amount of track flare on their balls and they never saw the Real One over-skid and miss the hook window. This allowed them to play the parts of the lane where ...

