Ebonite Destiny Pearl

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 11.2 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Green / Orange / Smoke
Core Specs
Name:Cyclone Torque
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

The Destiny balls will replace the discontinued Cyclones in the Ebonite product line. This nameplate is being introduced with one pearlized and one solid release that both use the Cyclone Torque core design. The covers have been updated to Ebonite’s GB 11.2 formulation, increasing the amount of hook the Destinies provide compared to the Cyclone. The Destiny Pearl uses GB 11.2 Pearl, allowing it to skid through the front and make a big move off the dry at the back. The 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish surface allows this ball to easily glide through the heads on medium volume patterns.

Our medium oil test pattern offered the best line to the pocket for all three testers with the box finish. Stroker started his ball on 15, crossing the second arrow and using seven at the breakpoint. He had to make sure all his misses were right of target, as when he missed inside toward the middle of the lane, his ball wouldn’t hook enough to give him the right angle at the pins. His misses to the drier outside part of the lane would still get back and hit in the shaker zone of the ...

