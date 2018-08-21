General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 11.2 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Magenta
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Cyclone Torque
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
At first glance, the new Destiny Solid Magenta is simply a color change of the Destiny Solid from last season: it is a one-color magenta ball as opposed to the two-tone blue of the previous version. Both balls share the GB 11.2 Solid coverstock and both are finished at a 3000 Abralon surface. Additionally, both balls share the same symmetrical Cyclone Torque weight block. However, despite the cover and core similarities, we saw significant performance differences between this year’s Destiny Solid Magenta and the original.
On our medium oil test pattern, we lined up with the blue Destiny Solid and then threw this new release on top of it. From the same lines that had us in the pocket with last year’s Destiny Solid, all three of our testers went high with the Destiny Solid Magenta. We needed to adjust to the inside with both our feet and targets to get more push through the fronts to get this ball down the lane longer before it started to hook. Stroker needed a 3-and-1 move to the left, Tweener needed a 4-and-2 move, and Cranker saw the biggest difference and needed to make an even larger move. Cranker and Tweener both loved the extra hook and traction they saw through the middle of the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Ebonite Destiny Solid Magenta Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Destiny Solid Magenta vs. Ebonite Choice
- Ebonite Destiny Solid Magenta vs. Ebonite Choice Pearl
- Ebonite Destiny Solid Magenta vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 3 Pearl
- Ebonite Destiny Solid Magenta vs. Ebonite Impact
- Ebonite Destiny Solid Magenta vs. Ebonite Matrix Solid
To compare the Ebonite Destiny Solid Magenta to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.