PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 11.2 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 3000 Abralon
Color:Magenta
Core Specs
Name:Cyclone Torque
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

At first glance, the new Destiny Solid Magenta is simply a color change of the Destiny Solid from last season: it is a one-color magenta ball as opposed to the two-tone blue of the previous version. Both balls share the GB 11.2 Solid coverstock and both are finished at a 3000 Abralon surface. Additionally, both balls share the same symmetrical Cyclone Torque weight block. However, despite the cover and core similarities, we saw significant performance differences between this year’s Destiny Solid Magenta and the original.

On our medium oil test pattern, we lined up with the blue Destiny Solid and then threw this new release on top of it. From the same lines that had us in the pocket with last year’s Destiny Solid, all three of our testers went high with the Destiny Solid Magenta. We needed to adjust to the inside with both our feet and targets to get more push through the fronts to get this ball down the lane longer before it started to hook. Stroker needed a 3-and-1 move to the left, Tweener needed a 4-and-2 move, and Cranker saw the biggest difference and needed to make an even larger move. Cranker and Tweener both loved the extra hook and traction they saw through the middle of the

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.