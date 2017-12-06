ebonite-destiny-solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 11.2 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 3000 Abralon
Color:Blue / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Cyclone Torque
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

Joining the Destiny Pearl in the new Destiny lineup is the Destiny Solid. It uses Ebonite’s GB 11.2 Solid coverstock, which is the same cover from the Game Breaker 2 Phenom. This cover is wrapped around the same symmetrical Cyclone Torque core used in the Destiny Pearl. The Destiny Solid comes out of the box with a 500/1000/3000 Abralon surface, giving it plenty of traction through oil on medium and heavy volume patterns.

Our testers felt most comfortable with the sanded Destiny Solid on our medium oil pattern. Cranker started his ball on 32, sent it over 22 at the arrows, and projected it out to 10 at the range finders downlane. He had to make sure he didn’t miss right of target on the fresh in order to keep his ball from burning up its energy off the dry. He was able to create some room for error on the lane that would get his ball to the pocket, but his misses right at the breakpoint ...

Ebonite Destiny Solid Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Ebonite Destiny Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.