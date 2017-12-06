General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 11.2 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Cyclone Torque
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Joining the Destiny Pearl in the new Destiny lineup is the Destiny Solid. It uses Ebonite’s GB 11.2 Solid coverstock, which is the same cover from the Game Breaker 2 Phenom. This cover is wrapped around the same symmetrical Cyclone Torque core used in the Destiny Pearl. The Destiny Solid comes out of the box with a 500/1000/3000 Abralon surface, giving it plenty of traction through oil on medium and heavy volume patterns.
Our testers felt most comfortable with the sanded Destiny Solid on our medium oil pattern. Cranker started his ball on 32, sent it over 22 at the arrows, and projected it out to 10 at the range finders downlane. He had to make sure he didn’t miss right of target on the fresh in order to keep his ball from burning up its energy off the dry. He was able to create some room for error on the lane that would get his ball to the pocket, but his misses right at the breakpoint ...
