Ebonite Game Breaker Asym

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Game Breaker Asym
Reviewed:September 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 12.0 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Polish
Color:Blue / Silver
Empty
Core Specs
Name:V2 Asymmetrical
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.468
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.008

The introduction of the Game Breaker Asym brings with it the next evolution of the V2 core, marking its first change since the Game Breaker 2. The new V2 Asymmetrical core shape lowers the RG, increases the differential, and adds an intermediate differential of 0.008″. Wrapped in the GB 12.0 Pearl coverstock that is finished at 500/1000/2000 SiaAir with Crown Factory Polish, the Game Breaker Asym is the most angular Game Breaker release to date.

The Game Breaker series has always been a favorite of Cranker over the years. With the Game Breaker 2 Phenom Pearl being his favorite ball in the line, he used it to compare with the new Game Breaker Asym on the medium oil test pattern. On the fresh, the Game Breaker Asym was about four boards stronger, thanks to a bit more midlane traction and a sharper move at the breakpoint. It showed no signs of wiggling downlane at the box finish, allowing Cranker to continue chasing the pattern left as it broke down. On the heavy oil pattern, the Game Breaker Asym performed well for Cranker for a shiny pearl. He was able to tighten his angles through the front of the lane and let

