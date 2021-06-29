General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Polaris
|Reviewed:
|September 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GSV-3 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Orange / Sky / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Polaris
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.475
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Polaris introduces new technology inside and out to Ebonite’s Pro Performance line. Its GSV-3 Solid coverstock is the latest evolution in the GSV family of veneers, wrapped around the new asymmetrical Polaris core. With an RG of 2.475″, a differential of 0.048″, and a 500/1500 SiaAir sanded coverstock, the Polaris is designed for oily conditions, and that is where our testers found it to perform its best.
Stroker appreciated the hook and traction he saw on the heavy oil test pattern with the Polaris. The box finish was best for him on the fresh and made it very easy for him to make adjustments as the pattern transitioned. He was able to move his feet and target farther left in small moves to find more oil to push the ball to the breakpoint. This is easily his favorite of Ebonite’s recent heavy oil releases, as it offered great reaction for him on both the fresh and in transition. Stroker by far had the best reaction out of our three testers using the box-finished Polaris on the medium oil pattern. He had
