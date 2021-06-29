Ebonite Puma

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Puma
Reviewed:August 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 10.7 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Polish
Color:Copper / Black
Core Specs
Name:Puma
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.525
Diff:0.036
Int. Diff:0.000

The Puma returns to the Ebonite line this summer, with this new release marking the third time the Puma name has been used by Ebonite. This new Puma uses a medium RG (2.525″) and low differential (0.036″) core design with the GB 10.7 Pearl coverstock that is finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Crown Factory Polish. We saw this coverstock previously make an appearance on the Game Breaker 2 Gold from 2015. This combination of core and cover gave all three testers lots of length across our test patterns and a strong move when it turned over later downlane, allowing them to play straighter up the lane than any other Ebonite release since the Turbo/R.

Cranker liked his reaction on the dry oil pattern with the Puma at its box finish, especially because he could keep his normal release and still see good motion, which is rare for him on this pattern. Where he saw stronger balls overreact at the end of the pattern, the extra length from the Puma allowed him to keep it in the pocket. The Puma got better as the pattern started to transition, as

