General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Puma
|Reviewed:
|August 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 10.7 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Polish
|Color:
|Copper / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Puma
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.525
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Puma returns to the Ebonite line this summer, with this new release marking the third time the Puma name has been used by Ebonite. This new Puma uses a medium RG (2.525″) and low differential (0.036″) core design with the GB 10.7 Pearl coverstock that is finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Crown Factory Polish. We saw this coverstock previously make an appearance on the Game Breaker 2 Gold from 2015. This combination of core and cover gave all three testers lots of length across our test patterns and a strong move when it turned over later downlane, allowing them to play straighter up the lane than any other Ebonite release since the Turbo/R.
Cranker liked his reaction on the dry oil pattern with the Puma at its box finish, especially because he could keep his normal release and still see good motion, which is rare for him on this pattern. Where he saw stronger balls overreact at the end of the pattern, the extra length from the Puma allowed him to keep it in the pocket. The Puma got better as the pattern started to transition, as
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Ebonite Puma Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
To compare the Ebonite Puma to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Puma Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.