General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 10.7
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Black Sparkle / Aqua; Black / Purple / Gold; Orange / Blue Pearls
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Turbo/R
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.59
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Ebonite Turbo/R is available in three color combinations, all using the GB 10.7 coverstock and the new Turbo/R core. This symmetrical weight block is a high RG shape (2.59″) with a low total differential (0.035″). When combined with the Turbo/R’s 2000 Abralon polished box finish, it provides plenty of length on medium volume patterns. Our testers all used the Black Sparkle/Aqua version of the Turbo/R during our test session.
Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker were all able to play straighter up the lane with this ball on our medium oil pattern. Stroker was the straightest of the three, laying his ball down on 11, crossing the 9 board at the arrows, and getting his ball out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was able to start his ball on 16, crossing 12 at the arrows and using nine as his breakpoint. Cranker went around the lane more than the other two testers, but he was still straighter than he was with the Cyclone. He was crossing the middle arrow and using eight as his breakpoint downlane. All three testers saw their ...
