General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Spartan
|Reviewed:
|January 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 - Optimize Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple / Blue / Dark Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Iron Fist V2
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.473
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Ebonite Spartan uses the new Iron Fist V2 weight block, a core that is very similar to the original Iron Fist design used in the Warrior line a decade ago. In addition to an update to the core shape, the coverstock has also been upgraded. The Spartan uses the HK22C2 – Optimize Solid coverstock, prepped with a very rough 500/1500 SiaAir box finish. The changes to the coverstock, box finish, and core shape get the Spartan started earlier than the Entity, while providing more total hook. The more oil that was on the lane, the better all three of our bowlers’ reactions were with the Spartan.
Stroker
Stroker loved the amount of hook and traction he saw from the Spartan on the fresh heavy oil pattern. This ball dug into the lane quickly, allowing him to get it going right off his hand and still get to the pocket on the fresh. The strong midlane motion gave him a nice amount of area at the breakpoint. Misses left of target still dug into the lane enough to drive through the pin deck, and the hook in the track area helped the ball recover if he was a little wide of target. His reaction started to go away a bit as the front started to hook. He needed to move farther left and try to open his angles more, which isn’t the strongest part of his game. His release creates more length and less downlane continuation than the other two bowlers, making it a bit tricky for him to get the Spartan through the pins later in the session. Once the fronts started hooking from the dull surface, it was better for him to change into something that didn’t
