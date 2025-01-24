General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Entity
|Reviewed:
|August 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - Optimize Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Magenta / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Entity
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.515
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Entity is the new Pro Performance release from Ebonite for the end of summer 2025. This ball features the new asymmetrical Entity core shape, which has a medium RG (2.515″), a large differential (0.052″), and a large intermediate differential (0.020″). The new core is combined with the new HK22C – Optimize Solid coverstock. Ebonite fans will recognize the HK22 Optimize name from its pearl and hybrid versions used on the Emerge and Emerge Hybrid. An HK22C-based version of the Optimize coverstock was used in a hybrid version on the Crusher Hybrid. The Entity comes out of the box at a 500/2000 SiaAir finish, allowing for lots of traction and hook through heavy volumes of oil. What we thought was most impressive about the Entity was how much continuation it provided downlane to go along with all the hook it created in the oil.
Stroker
Stroker loved how easily the Entity started hooking on our heavy oil test pattern out of the box. Its aggressive coverstock, dull box finish, and large-flaring core made it very easy for him to get to the pocket. He saw the ball start up easily, making up for his lower rev rate and giving him the recovery he needed on this condition. The ball tore through the fresh with no problem, giving him a bit of area downlane and getting through the pins very well. He liked the continuation he saw through the pins as the oil in the front of the lane started to break down and he needed to start moving farther left with his laydown point. The ball was more angular than the GB5 for him, while also providing more total hook. He liked how long he was able to keep using the Entity without making any surface changes. This
