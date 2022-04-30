General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|The One Encore
|Reviewed:
|October 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - GB 14.4 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 / 4000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Teal / Graphite / Violet
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.466
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.027
The One Encore takes the Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias core from The One Remix and surrounds it with an HK22-based version of the GB 14.4 Hybrid coverstock. Last year’s The One Remix used a solid version of GB 14.4 without HK22 and had a Factory Compound finish out of the box. This ball is finished with 500/1500/4000 SiaAir, but despite its rougher finish, it was more angular than The One Remix for us. In addition to the added movement at the breakpoint and back end, the sanded hybrid cover was able to handle heavier oil much better than the glossy solid cover from The One Remix. Overall, all three of our testers matched up much better with this ball across our patterns than with The One Remix.
Cranker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the heavy oil pattern with The One Encore. The sanded box finish with no Factory Compound allowed The One Encore to create enough traction on this longer pattern. He was able to have his angles open through the front without The One Encore sliding past the breakpoint. He was surprised at how much downlane motion this ball created on the fresh. He didn’t feel like he needed to reduce his speed or try to catch more of the ball at the bottom of the swing to get it to the pocket and through the pin deck. As the track started to open up, his reaction improved, as he could keep moving his feet farther left to keep the ball from hooking early. He found
