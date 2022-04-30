General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|The One Remix
|Reviewed:
|September 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 14.4 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Teal / Purple / Violet
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.466
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.027
The One Remix is Ebonite’s latest take on an old classic. The color scheme is meant to resemble the original version of The One, while the core is the original Centrex Symmetric Mass Bias design that has been updated with both DOT and DynamiCore. The GB 14.4 Solid shell is a new aggressive formulation that is factory finished with 500/1000/2000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound.
Stroker had the best reaction of the three testers with the box finish on the fresh medium oil pattern. His natural game of playing the lanes straighter allowed him to be closer to the pocket more consistently than the other two bowlers. Stroker had less back end recovery than what he saw from the Game Breaker 4 Pearl, which sometimes affected his pin carry. Changing the surface to 1000 SiaAir with Crown Factory Polish gave him the extra pop downlane that he was looking for. This shinier surface also gave him more area at the breakpoint and better energy through the pins. Stroker needed more hook than the box finish provided on the heavy oil test pattern. Even shots that got to the pocket had
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Ebonite The One Remix Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite The One Remix vs. Ebonite Envision
- Ebonite The One Remix vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Pearl
- Ebonite The One Remix vs. Ebonite Polaris
- Ebonite The One Remix vs. Ebonite Polaris Hybrid
- Ebonite The One Remix vs. Ebonite Real One
To compare the Ebonite The One Remix to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite The One Remix Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.