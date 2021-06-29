Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Pearl

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Brand:
Name:Game Breaker 4 Pearl
Reviewed:February 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 12.0 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Ruby / Smoke
Core Specs
Name:Enhanced V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.480
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.000

The Game Breaker 4 Pearl marks the return of the Enhanced V2 core shape to the Ebonite line. While the last Game Breaker we saw used a new asymmetrical design, this release goes back to the low RG symmetrical core shape that is synonymous with the Game Breaker nameplate. The GB4 Pearl uses the same GB 12.0 Pearl coverstock as the Game Breaker Asym, giving us a direct comparison of the effect the core shape has on the ball. This ball is smoother and earlier than the Asym, and it took to surface changes very well, making it versatile enough for use on all four of our test patterns.

Stroker had a very good reaction with the Game Breaker 4 Pearl on the medium oil test pattern. The ball picked up in the midlane and had plenty of continuation through the pins. He could either play straighter or open up his angles more than the Polaris let him on this pattern. In transition, the ball

