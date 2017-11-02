Ebonite Verdict Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GSV-1 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Smoke / Violet / Gold
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Justice
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.018
Check Price

The Verdict Pearl is the second ball to use the asymmetrical Justice core design for Ebonite. This new release uses the GSV-1 Pearl coverstock that comes out of the box with a polished 1000 Abralon finish that provides much more length than the sanded original Verdict. All three of our testers noticed that even with this polished finish, the Verdict Pearl revved up very strongly in the middle part of the lane. And, all that motion in the middle of the lane didn’t slow down the back end recovery at all.

The Verdict Pearl matched up best on our medium oil test pattern. Tweener liked his reaction the best on the fresh. He was setting his ball down on 22, crossing 14 at the arrows, and using seven as his breakpoint. The polished cover easily cleared the front part of the lane and helped to give him a few boards of miss-room on the back end. The core revved up enough for him to see hook when he missed left into the oil, while also storing enough energy to make a big move back to the pocket if ...

Ebonite Verdict Pearl Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Ebonite Verdict Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Ebonite Verdict Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.