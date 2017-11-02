General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GSV-1 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Smoke / Violet / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Justice
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Verdict Pearl is the second ball to use the asymmetrical Justice core design for Ebonite. This new release uses the GSV-1 Pearl coverstock that comes out of the box with a polished 1000 Abralon finish that provides much more length than the sanded original Verdict. All three of our testers noticed that even with this polished finish, the Verdict Pearl revved up very strongly in the middle part of the lane. And, all that motion in the middle of the lane didn’t slow down the back end recovery at all.
The Verdict Pearl matched up best on our medium oil test pattern. Tweener liked his reaction the best on the fresh. He was setting his ball down on 22, crossing 14 at the arrows, and using seven as his breakpoint. The polished cover easily cleared the front part of the lane and helped to give him a few boards of miss-room on the back end. The core revved up enough for him to see hook when he missed left into the oil, while also storing enough energy to make a big move back to the pocket if ...
