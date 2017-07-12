ebonite-verdict

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GSV-1
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Dark Blue / Blue / Green
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Justice
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.018

The Verdict lays down the law for Ebonite this summer with its introduction into their High Performance line. It uses Ebonite’s new asymmetrical Justice core shape, which gives the Verdict a low RG of 2.48″, a total differential of 0.055″, and an intermediate differential of 0.018″, helping it to rev up quickly and provide nearly six inches of track flare in the oil. This new core is wrapped by a new reactive solid coverstock called GSV-1, which is prepped from the factory with a 500/2000 Abralon surface finish. This strong new cover provided easy traction through the oil for all of our testers on all of our test conditions.

All three of our testers loved their reactions with the Verdict on our heavy oil test pattern. Its sanded box finish easily grabbed the lane through the oil, while still storing enough energy for a big move off the dry. Cranker’s ball created the most angularity at the breakpoint, and he actually saw a sharper move than he had with any of his Warriors or Mavericks on this pattern. The Warrior Supreme had the closest reaction, but it didn’t retain energy as well and it wasn’t as angular as the Verdict. Cranker played a line across the fifth arrow and out all the way to ...

Ebonite Verdict Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Ebonite Verdict to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.