General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Black Widow 3.0 Dynasty
|Reviewed:
|January 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Cohesion Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Ultraviolet / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Hammer Black Widow 3.0 Dynasty uses the famed asymmetrical Gas Mask core shape. This new release updates the coverstock from the previous versions of the Black Widow to HK22 – Cohesion Solid. This aggressive cover is finished with 500/1000/2000 SiaAir, allowing it to create easy hook and traction even through heavy oil volumes. The change in cover allowed us to see a more angular motion than the Black Widow 3.0, while still having more total hook. The large-flaring core and strong cover made this ball best on our heavy oil pattern, and it was very good across our test patterns when we had oil in the front of the lane.
Stroker
Stroker loved the shape at the breakpoint that the Black Widow 3.0 Dynasty provided on the heavy oil pattern. The box finish cut through the oil with no trouble, allowing him to open his angles more on this pattern than he usually can. The recovery this ball provided was strong, and it had plenty of drive through the pins. He had a few options as the pattern started breaking down. One option was to increase his ball speed and move his laydown and breakpoint farther right. Finding fresh oil in the front and using the hook and recovery from the aggressive cover gave him hook from right of target, while his misses left of target were able to use the dried area in the track to still drive through the pins. He could also move deeper with his laydown point to find more oil in the front. He needed to throw it a little slower for this move, just to ensure that the ball had enough drive through the pins when it stayed in the heaviest-volume part of the pattern on his misses left of target. Later in the
