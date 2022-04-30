General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Black Widow 3.0
|Reviewed:
|January 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Aggression Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Black Widow 3.0 follows up on the success of the rejuvenated Black Widow line after production changed to Brunswick starting with the Black Widow 2.0. This latest release with the famed asymmetrical Gas Mask core design features the HK22-based Aggression Solid coverstock. Coming out of the box with a sanded 500/1000/2000 SiaAir finish, the Black Widow 3.0 created lots of traction and plenty of hook to give us the strongest Black Widow we’ve seen.
Stroker
Stroker took full advantage of the Black Widow 3.0’s strong coverstock on our heavy oil test pattern. With more motion than the Black Widow 2.0, he played a board right of where he started with his Extreme Envy on the fresh. The Black Widow 3.0 easily dug into the oil, providing tons of traction in the midlane and a strong, continuous motion at the back end. As the lanes broke down, he could easily move farther left and see the ball continue to get through the pins very well.
Stroker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the medium oil test pattern with the Black Widow 3.0. He was able to get this ball through the front easier than the other two bowlers, which let the ball drive through the pins better and gave him more control of the pocket. As more friction built up as the oil transitioned, he found the Black Widow 3.0 to be less affected than the Extreme Envy, with no need to change away from the factory surface. When he needed to ball-down, the Envy Tour or Scorpion Low Flare gave him smoother options, while the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Black Widow 3.0 Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Black Widow 3.0 vs. Hammer Black Widow 2.0
- Hammer Black Widow 3.0 vs. Hammer Black Widow 2.0 Hybrid
- Hammer Black Widow 3.0 vs. Hammer Dark Web Hybrid
- Hammer Black Widow 3.0 vs. Hammer Envy Tour Pearl
- Hammer Black Widow 3.0 vs. Hammer Extreme Envy
- Hammer Black Widow 3.0 vs. Hammer Hazmat
- Hammer Black Widow 3.0 vs. Hammer NU Blue Hammer
- Hammer Black Widow 3.0 vs. Hammer Scorpion Low Flare
To compare the Hammer Black Widow 3.0 to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Black Widow 3.0 Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.