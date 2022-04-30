hammer black widow 3.0

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Brand:
Name:Black Widow 3.0
Reviewed:January 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Aggression Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Orange
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Gas Mask
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.500
Diff:0.058
Int. Diff:0.016

The Black Widow 3.0 follows up on the success of the rejuvenated Black Widow line after production changed to Brunswick starting with the Black Widow 2.0. This latest release with the famed asymmetrical Gas Mask core design features the HK22-based Aggression Solid coverstock. Coming out of the box with a sanded 500/1000/2000 SiaAir finish, the Black Widow 3.0 created lots of traction and plenty of hook to give us the strongest Black Widow we’ve seen.

Stroker

Stroker took full advantage of the Black Widow 3.0’s strong coverstock on our heavy oil test pattern. With more motion than the Black Widow 2.0, he played a board right of where he started with his Extreme Envy on the fresh. The Black Widow 3.0 easily dug into the oil, providing tons of traction in the midlane and a strong, continuous motion at the back end. As the lanes broke down, he could easily move farther left and see the ball continue to get through the pins very well.

Stroker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the medium oil test pattern with the Black Widow 3.0. He was able to get this ball through the front easier than the other two bowlers, which let the ball drive through the pins better and gave him more control of the pocket. As more friction built up as the oil transitioned, he found the Black Widow 3.0 to be less affected than the Extreme Envy, with no need to change away from the factory surface. When he needed to ball-down, the Envy Tour or Scorpion Low Flare gave him smoother options, while the

