General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl
|Reviewed:
|February 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Urethane Pearl
|Type:
|Urethane Pearl
|Box Finish:
|360 / 800 SiaAir
|Color:
|Pink Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
Hammer’s new Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl takes the famous asymmetrical Gas Mask core and wraps it in the Urethane Pearl coverstock from the Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane. The 2017 Black Widow Urethane featured the same core wrapped in a solid urethane cover, which gives us a good comparison point for this new release. The Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl comes out of the box at a 360/800 SiaAir finish, which gives it a rougher box finish than the Purple and a slightly smoother finish than the solid Black Widow Urethane. Like any urethane ball, it is designed for drier lane conditions, and that is where this ball matched up best for all of our testers.
(Editor’s note: Bowling This Month did not receive either version of the Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane for review, so we are unable to make a direct comparison between that ball and the Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl in this review. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.)
The crisp back ends and shorter distance of the dry test pattern gave Tweener a very good look with the Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl. The fresh was no problem, but he needed to start watching his speed as oil
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl vs. Hammer Black Widow Ghost Pearl
- Hammer Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl vs. Hammer Black Widow Urethane
- Hammer Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl vs. Hammer Infamous
- Hammer Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl vs. Hammer Obsession Tour Pearl
- Hammer Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl vs. Hammer Scorpion
- Hammer Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl vs. Hammer Web Pearl (2021)
To compare the Hammer Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.