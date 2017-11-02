General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Urethane
|Type:
|Urethane Solid
|Box Finish:
|360 / 500 / 500 Abralon
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Black Widow Urethane combines a solid urethane coverstock with what is arguably the most popular core design ever from Hammer. The high-flaring Gas Mask core is unchanged from the other Widow line releases, with an RG of 2.50″, a total differential of 0.058″, and an intermediate differential of 0.016″. The dull urethane cover on this ball is earlier and smoother than the React-a-Thane cover from the Burgundy Hammer from several years back, but the added flare gave us more motion at the breakpoint than the Performance Urethane cover that was used on the Blue Hammer. The sanded 500 Abralon box finish makes sure this ball creates traction early on the lane so it doesn’t skip past the breakpoint.
With the friction created from its rough cover and the flare provided by its strong asymmetrical core, our testers had the most success with the Black Widow Urethane on our medium oil test pattern. Cranker had the best reaction on the fresh and his reaction got even better as the lane saw more traffic. The rough cover bit the lane early, providing a massive roll in the front and middle of the lane. This ...
