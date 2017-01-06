General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|CT Reactive Plus
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vibe
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Vibe core makes its return to the Hammer line with the slightly updated Cherry Vibe and Blue Vibe. The Blue Vibe uses the CT Reactive Plus solid coverstock that comes out of the box polished on top of a 500/2000 Abralon finish. The differential has been bumped up slightly from the original Blue Vibe to 0.042″ and both new Vibes use Hammer’s carbon fiber outer core. The Blue Vibe is the smoother of the two, but both new Vibes were very user-friendly on our medium and dry test patterns.
Stroker and Tweener were playing the same part of the lane on our fresh medium pattern. Tweener was just a couple boards left of Stroker at release, but both were crossing just left of the second arrow and feeding their balls to 10 at the breakpoint. They both liked how much the Blue Vibe picked up the middle of the lane, allowing their misses into the oil to still strike. Shots that got to the dry too quickly also blended out nicely ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Blue Vibe Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Blue Vibe vs. Hammer Diesel
- Hammer Blue Vibe vs. Hammer Phobia
- Hammer Blue Vibe vs. Hammer Rebel
- Hammer Blue Vibe vs. Hammer Rebel Solid
To compare the Hammer Blue Vibe to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.