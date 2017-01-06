Hammer Blue Vibe

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:CT Reactive Plus
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Blue
Core Specs
Name:Vibe
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:0.000

The Vibe core makes its return to the Hammer line with the slightly updated Cherry Vibe and Blue Vibe. The Blue Vibe uses the CT Reactive Plus solid coverstock that comes out of the box polished on top of a 500/2000 Abralon finish. The differential has been bumped up slightly from the original Blue Vibe to 0.042″ and both new Vibes use Hammer’s carbon fiber outer core. The Blue Vibe is the smoother of the two, but both new Vibes were very user-friendly on our medium and dry test patterns.

Stroker and Tweener were playing the same part of the lane on our fresh medium pattern. Tweener was just a couple boards left of Stroker at release, but both were crossing just left of the second arrow and feeding their balls to 10 at the breakpoint. They both liked how much the Blue Vibe picked up the middle of the lane, allowing their misses into the oil to still strike. Shots that got to the dry too quickly also blended out nicely ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.