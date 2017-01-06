Hammer Cherry Vibe

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:CT Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Cherry Red
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Vibe
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:0.000

The Cherry Vibe is the pearlized partner of the solid-covered Blue Vibe. As with the Blue, the Cherry uses Hammer’s new carbon fiber outer core system, which is one of the only differences between these remakes and the originals. The Cherry shares the same original Vibe core design with the Blue that is unchanged from the original Cherry Vibe. The pearlized CT Reactive cover features the same factory finish as the Blue, coming out of the box at 500/2000 Abralon with a coat of Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. Compared to the solid-covered Blue Vibe, we saw the Cherry produce more length and more back end, but with less total hook.

The added length of the Cherry Vibe gave us just a slightly better reaction on our dry test pattern than on our medium pattern. Stroker and Tweener had the better reactions on this pattern. Stroker was playing right up the 10 board, using the back end recovery of the Cherry Vibe to walk up into the pocket. Tweener had a stronger ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.