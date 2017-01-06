General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|CT Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Cherry Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vibe
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Cherry Vibe is the pearlized partner of the solid-covered Blue Vibe. As with the Blue, the Cherry uses Hammer’s new carbon fiber outer core system, which is one of the only differences between these remakes and the originals. The Cherry shares the same original Vibe core design with the Blue that is unchanged from the original Cherry Vibe. The pearlized CT Reactive cover features the same factory finish as the Blue, coming out of the box at 500/2000 Abralon with a coat of Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. Compared to the solid-covered Blue Vibe, we saw the Cherry produce more length and more back end, but with less total hook.
The added length of the Cherry Vibe gave us just a slightly better reaction on our dry test pattern than on our medium pattern. Stroker and Tweener had the better reactions on this pattern. Stroker was playing right up the 10 board, using the back end recovery of the Cherry Vibe to walk up into the pocket. Tweener had a stronger ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Cherry Vibe Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Cherry Vibe vs. Hammer Blue Vibe
- Hammer Cherry Vibe vs. Hammer Diesel
- Hammer Cherry Vibe vs. Hammer Rebel
To compare the Hammer Cherry Vibe to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.