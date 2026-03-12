General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Fallout
|Reviewed:
|July 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Blue / Lime / Sky Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Aftermath
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.520
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Fallout is a very strong symmetrical ball from Hammer. It takes the HK22C2 Solid coverstock from the Zero Mercy Solid and pairs it with a new symmetrical core shape. The Aftermath core is a higher RG (2.520″) design with a high differential (0.052″), intended to keep the very aggressive shell from making the ball burn up before it gets to the pins. The highly aggressive cover is finished with 500/2000 SiaAir, making it extremely strong and early. Bowlers looking for a symmetrical option on longer and heavier oil patterns will want to give this ball a look. We needed a lot of oil in the front of the lane for this ball to be at its best. The slicker the pattern, the better the reaction was for us with the Fallout.
Stroker
Stroker loved the hook, traction, and continuation that he saw from the Fallout on the heavy oil test pattern. He was shocked when his first few shots crossed over the headpin from where he usually lines up. He moved farther left to open his angles and saw the ball finish right in the pocket. He loved how strongly the Fallout drove through the pocket on this pattern for him. He didn’t have to reduce his speed or hit it harder at the release to get it to shape on this condition. He was able to keep moving left with his laydown point in transition, opening his angles, and the ball got back to the pocket shot after shot. When the Zero Mercy Solid started getting a bit too forward, this ball was an excellent option for him. He didn’t need to change the surface or wipe down the
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Hammer Fallout Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Fallout vs. Hammer Black Widow 3.0 Dynasty
- Hammer Fallout vs. Hammer Full Effect
- Hammer Fallout vs. Hammer Hammerhead
- Hammer Fallout vs. Hammer Hammerhead Pearl
- Hammer Fallout vs. Hammer NU 2.0
- Hammer Fallout vs. Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane 78D
- Hammer Fallout vs. Hammer Spawn
- Hammer Fallout vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Solid
To compare the Hammer Fallout to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Fallout Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.