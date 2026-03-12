Hammer Fallout

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Fallout
Reviewed:July 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C2 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Blue / Lime / Sky Blue
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Core Specs
Name:Aftermath
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.520
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Fallout is a very strong symmetrical ball from Hammer. It takes the HK22C2 Solid coverstock from the Zero Mercy Solid and pairs it with a new symmetrical core shape. The Aftermath core is a higher RG (2.520″) design with a high differential (0.052″), intended to keep the very aggressive shell from making the ball burn up before it gets to the pins. The highly aggressive cover is finished with 500/2000 SiaAir, making it extremely strong and early. Bowlers looking for a symmetrical option on longer and heavier oil patterns will want to give this ball a look. We needed a lot of oil in the front of the lane for this ball to be at its best. The slicker the pattern, the better the reaction was for us with the Fallout.

Stroker

Stroker loved the hook, traction, and continuation that he saw from the Fallout on the heavy oil test pattern. He was shocked when his first few shots crossed over the headpin from where he usually lines up. He moved farther left to open his angles and saw the ball finish right in the pocket. He loved how strongly the Fallout drove through the pocket on this pattern for him. He didn’t have to reduce his speed or hit it harder at the release to get it to shape on this condition. He was able to keep moving left with his laydown point in transition, opening his angles, and the ball got back to the pocket shot after shot. When the Zero Mercy Solid started getting a bit too forward, this ball was an excellent option for him. He didn’t need to change the surface or wipe down the

Additional Hammer Fallout Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.