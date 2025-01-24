Hammer Zero Mercy Solid

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Zero Mercy Solid
Reviewed:December 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C2 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Black / Purple / White / Red
Core Specs
Name:Super Offset
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.524
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.020

The Zero Mercy Solid is part of a rare triple release for Hammer. It joins the Zero Mercy Pearl and the NU 2.0 as three new options for Hammer fans for the winter season. The name is a throwback to the No Mercy series from 2006, while the weight block is a modified version of the High Rev Offset core from the 3-D Offset line. Both Zero Mercy releases use this weight block, with the differences between them coming in their coverstock material and box finishes. The new Super Offset core design has an RG of 2.524″, which is significantly higher compared to the 2.489″ RG of the High Rev Offset core. The intermediate differential is also increased to 0.020″ from 0.008″, with both cores having the same 0.053″ total differential. Both Zero Mercy bowling balls use a new iteration of the HK22 coverstock family called HK22C2. The Zero Mercy Solid comes out of the box at a very dull 500/1500 SiaAir finish. Between the aggressive, dull coverstock and the large-flaring core design, it had no trouble chewing through the oil on our slickest test conditions.

Stroker

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.