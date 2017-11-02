Hammer Fierce Phobia

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Semtex Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Blue / Red / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Phobia
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.000
Check Price

The Fierce Phobia is the sanded, hybrid-covered follow-up to the original Phobia in Hammer’s Upper Mid Performance line. Just like the original, it features the symmetrical Phobia core, giving it an RG of 2.49″ and a differential of 0.054″. Its Semtex Hybrid cover rolls out of the box at a 500/2000 Abralon finish, giving it lots of hook through the oil. All three testers quickly noticed how early this ball picked up the lane and how smooth its reaction was off the dry at the end of the pattern.

The Fierce Phobia’s easy hook throughout the entire lane was best on our heavy oil test pattern. Tweener loved his reaction on the fresh. The dull finish allowed him to be as firm as he wanted with his speed without ever worrying about his ball skipping past the breakpoint. This ball consistently revved up strongly off his hand, providing a large and smooth curve throughout the entire lane. The sanded cover easily tore through the oil in the front, making a strong arc in the midlane ...

Hammer Fierce Phobia Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Hammer Fierce Phobia to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.