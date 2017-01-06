General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Semtex Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Smoke / Blue / Bronze
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Phobia
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Phobia is the first symmetrical-cored ball in Hammer’s Upper Mid Performance line in a number of years. Symmetrical weight blocks have been used recently in the High Performance line with the Scandal and Bad Intentions balls, and they have also been used almost exclusively in the Mid and Lower Mid lines, but in recent years the Upper Mid line has been dominated by balls containing Hammer’s asymmetrical Gas Mask core. The new symmetrical Phobia core is paired with the Semtex Pearl coverstock. This cover has only been used previously on the special edition Black Widow Limited, which we did not get to review. The Phobia comes out of the box finished with 1000 Abralon before being shined with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. This ball gave us more traction in the oil than the Rebel, while being just a step down in motion from the Scandal Pearl.
We started with this ball on our medium test pattern. Stroker and Tweener had their best reactions on this pattern with the box finish. The Phobia picked up very strong right past the arrows, while still coming off the breakpoint with authority. They both ...
Hammer Phobia Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Phobia vs. Hammer Dark Legend
- Hammer Phobia vs. Hammer Rebel
- Hammer Phobia vs. Hammer Scandal Pearl
- Hammer Phobia vs. Hammer Viral Hybrid
To compare the Hammer Phobia to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Phobia Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.