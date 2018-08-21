Hammer Flawless

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Juiced Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Pink / Blue / White
Empty
Core Specs
Name:40 Watt
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.041
Int. Diff:0.000

The Hammer Flawless features a new core design that is paired up with a seasoned coverstock. The symmetrical 40 Watt weight block is a classic lightbulb shape with a medium RG of 2.52″ and a medium differential of 0.041″, offering right around four inches of track flare. This ball’s Juiced Pearl cover was last used on the Rebel Yell. The higher RG and lower differential core shape will have the Flawless covering a few boards less than the Rebel Yell. The Flawless comes out of the box finished with 500/1000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. Its shiny cover clears the front of the lane easily, offering a nice kick left off the end of the pattern.

This ball’s polished shell and moderate hook potential were best on our medium oil test pattern. Cranker had just a slightly better reaction on the fresh than the other two testers. He could get away with being really aggressive with his release with this ball. The Flawless offered big recovery at the back end and never tried to hook too early. It offered more angle and more continuation downlane than what Cranker saw with the Rebel Yell on the fresh. The other two testers saw easy length and a strong move at the back of the lane on this pattern. They

Hammer Flawless Comparisons

Additional Hammer Flawless Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.