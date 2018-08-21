General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Juiced Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Pink / Blue / White
|Core Specs
|Name:
|40 Watt
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.041
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Hammer Flawless features a new core design that is paired up with a seasoned coverstock. The symmetrical 40 Watt weight block is a classic lightbulb shape with a medium RG of 2.52″ and a medium differential of 0.041″, offering right around four inches of track flare. This ball’s Juiced Pearl cover was last used on the Rebel Yell. The higher RG and lower differential core shape will have the Flawless covering a few boards less than the Rebel Yell. The Flawless comes out of the box finished with 500/1000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. Its shiny cover clears the front of the lane easily, offering a nice kick left off the end of the pattern.
This ball’s polished shell and moderate hook potential were best on our medium oil test pattern. Cranker had just a slightly better reaction on the fresh than the other two testers. He could get away with being really aggressive with his release with this ball. The Flawless offered big recovery at the back end and never tried to hook too early. It offered more angle and more continuation downlane than what Cranker saw with the Rebel Yell on the fresh. The other two testers saw easy length and a strong move at the back of the lane on this pattern. They
The Hammer Flawless features a new core design that is paired up with a seasoned coverstock. The symmetrical 40 Watt weight block is a classic lightbulb shape with a medium RG of 2.52″ and a medium differential of 0.041″, offering right around four inches of track flare. This ball's Juiced Pearl cover was last used on the Rebel Yell. The higher RG and lower differential core shape will have the Flawless covering a few boards less than the Rebel Yell. The Flawless comes out of the box finished with 500/1000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. Its shiny cover
