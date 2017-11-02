General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Juiced Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Steel / Yellow / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rebel
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Rebel Yell is the third release in the Rebel line for Hammer, following in the footsteps of the original Rebel and the Rebel Solid from 2016. Just like the previous two Rebels, the Rebel Yell uses the symmetrical Rebel core to give it an RG of 2.48″ and a differential of 0.044″. This ball uses the Juiced Pearl coverstock in place of NBT Pearl that was used on the original. The Juiced coverstock has been seen before in its solid reactive formulation on balls like the Red Legend Solid and the Bad Ass. The polished box finish, which uses a smoother base finish grit (2000 Abralon) than the original Rebel (1000 Abralon), helps push the Rebel Yell easily to the breakpoint before making its move to the pocket. We found the Yell to be a ball to use when the Gauntlet Fury and Black Widow Gold are hooking too much.
Tweener had the best reaction of our three testers on our fresh medium oil test pattern. For him, the extra length from the polished ...
