Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Juiced Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Steel / Yellow / Blue
Core Specs
Name:Rebel
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.044
Int. Diff:0.000

The Rebel Yell is the third release in the Rebel line for Hammer, following in the footsteps of the original Rebel and the Rebel Solid from 2016. Just like the previous two Rebels, the Rebel Yell uses the symmetrical Rebel core to give it an RG of 2.48″ and a differential of 0.044″. This ball uses the Juiced Pearl coverstock in place of NBT Pearl that was used on the original. The Juiced coverstock has been seen before in its solid reactive formulation on balls like the Red Legend Solid and the Bad Ass. The polished box finish, which uses a smoother base finish grit (2000 Abralon) than the original Rebel (1000 Abralon), helps push the Rebel Yell easily to the breakpoint before making its move to the pocket. We found the Yell to be a ball to use when the Gauntlet Fury and Black Widow Gold are hooking too much.

Tweener had the best reaction of our three testers on our fresh medium oil test pattern. For him, the extra length from the polished ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.