Hammer Gauntlet

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Semtex Hybrid CFI
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Orange / Black / Silver
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Gauntlet
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.012

The Gauntlet joins the two Scandals in Hammer’s High Performance line. It features the new asymmetrical Gauntlet core design that gives it an RG of 2.50″, a total differential of 0.050″, and an intermediate differential of 0.012″. Hammer has also introduced a new hybrid version of the Semtex CFI coverstock for use in this ball. This cover helps place the length and back end of the Gauntlet between the two Scandals, but with more overall hook.

Our testers found the added hook of the Gauntlet to be most useful on our heavy oil test pattern. Tweener and Cranker appreciated the added downlane motion from the Gauntlet on this pattern. The 2000 Abralon box finish was dull enough to give them plenty of traction in the oil, but without starting too early and burning up downlane. The asymmetrical core shape gave them increased angle at the back end compared to the symmetrical-cored Scandal. They could continue to chase the oil in as the track area started to dry up and still have a strong downlane ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.