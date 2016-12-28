hammer-scandal

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Semtex Solid CFI
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Blue / Green / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Scandal
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:NA

The Scandal is 2016’s first addition to Hammer’s High Performance lineup, joining the Bad Intentions and the Bad Intentions Hybrid. This ball uses a brand new high differential, low RG symmetrical core design. The Scandal core is encased with the carbon fiber outer core system that has been a standard for Hammer for a couple years, but it is just the second Hammer release to have carbon fiber added into the coverstock. The new Semtex resin is used in its hybrid formulation on the new Dark Legend, but the solid version used on this ball is the only one of the two to use the carbon fiber additive. This new coverstock comes out of the box at a 2000 Abralon surface finish, making it a no-brainer for slick oil patterns.

Not surprisingly, the Scandal was best for our testers on our heavy oil pattern. It picks up very strong in ...

Additional Hammer Scandal Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.