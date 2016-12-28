General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Semtex Solid CFI
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Green / Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Scandal
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Scandal is 2016’s first addition to Hammer’s High Performance lineup, joining the Bad Intentions and the Bad Intentions Hybrid. This ball uses a brand new high differential, low RG symmetrical core design. The Scandal core is encased with the carbon fiber outer core system that has been a standard for Hammer for a couple years, but it is just the second Hammer release to have carbon fiber added into the coverstock. The new Semtex resin is used in its hybrid formulation on the new Dark Legend, but the solid version used on this ball is the only one of the two to use the carbon fiber additive. This new coverstock comes out of the box at a 2000 Abralon surface finish, making it a no-brainer for slick oil patterns.
Not surprisingly, the Scandal was best for our testers on our heavy oil pattern. It picks up very strong in ...
