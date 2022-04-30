Hammer NU Blue Hammer

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:NU Blue Hammer
Reviewed:November 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Not Urethane
Type:Not Urethane
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir
Color:Bad Ass Blue Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:LED
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.586
Diff:0.027
Int. Diff:0.000

Urethane bowling balls have been a hot topic in the bowling world over the last few years. Many bowlers have benefited from the earlier traction and smoother motion at the breakpoint of urethane, but these balls have recently fallen under the microscope, literally, as the PBA and USBC have studied the hardness and performance of urethane covers. While there are various reports that offer different findings, the PBA has new rules in place for their upcoming season that raise the minimum hardness of urethane coverstocks to 78D. In response, Hammer has designed and released the NU (Not Urethane) Blue Hammer to mimic a urethane shape on the lane with a non-urethane coverstock. It uses the symmetrical LED core design, with the same RG and differential as the Purple Solid Reactive. The new Not Urethane coverstock is finished at 500/1000 SiaAir. While this ball could be used with some success on our medium oil test pattern, it really excelled for our testers on the dry pattern.

Cranker is the only bowler out of our three testers who owns Hammer Purple Pearl Urethanes, as he bowls in more tournaments and comes across a wider spectrum of conditions outside of our testing parameters. He was able to drill a fresh purple pin Purple Pearl Urethane to compare to the NU Blue. On our fresh dry test pattern, he saw the Purple Pearl Urethane do what urethane typically does for the first several shots of a fresh cover: instantly grab the lane and miss the headpin left. As oil started to get on the cover, it started to

Additional Hammer NU Blue Hammer Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.