General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Purple Solid Reactive
|Reviewed:
|December 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reactive Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|LED
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.586
|Diff:
|0.027
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Purple Solid Reactive is a new take on a smooth, arc-shaped motion from Hammer. Its sanded Reactive Solid coverstock provides a stronger move at the back end with more continuation than urethane. This ball comes out of the box at a very rough 500/1500 SiaAir finish to help it grip the lane through the oil and get the ball some traction. The symmetrical LED core shape has been used by Hammer before, but this ball has slightly different RG and differential numbers, thanks to the different density of its reactive coverstock compared to urethane. The Purple Solid Reactive creates a bit more length than a urethane shell while still providing a very round and smooth motion at the breakpoint.
Cranker absolutely loved the motion he had with the Purple Solid Reactive on the fresh dry pattern. Anyone who has read our reviews for a good amount of time knows that, historically, this has been Cranker’s least favorite oil pattern. With the Purple Solid Reactive, he had more push through the front than he saw with the Black Widow Urethane Pink Pearl, but without the ball getting snappy at the back of the lane. That motion gave him all the area he wanted on this pattern and he struck as much as he ever
