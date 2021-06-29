General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Obsession Tour Pearl
|Reviewed:
|September 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TourV2 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Gold
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Obsession Tour
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.469
|Diff:
|0.034
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Hammer Obsession Tour Pearl uses the same asymmetrical Obsession Tour core shape as its solid counterpart. This new version uses the new TourV2 Pearl coverstock, which comes out of the box finished with the final two steps of 1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The new cover is much cleaner than the original Obsession Tour, making this ball a very nice option both when patterns transition and on fresh medium oil conditions. The low differential core shape keeps the ball from overreacting to the dry that it finds on the outside part of a house shot or at the end of a sport pattern. We found the Obsession Tour Pearl to start up just a bit earlier than the Web Pearl, with a smoother breakpoint shape.
Tweener had a great all-around reaction with the Obsession Tour Pearl. He liked how quickly the core started to rev up on the fresh medium pattern, getting his ball started in the right part of the lane on shots that were not his best. His higher ball speed was not a problem on this pattern, as the Obsession Tour Pearl picked up the midlane very well before making its move to the pocket. He felt he could hit the pocket
