Hammer Obsession Tour Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Obsession Tour Pearl
Reviewed:September 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:TourV2 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Gold
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Obsession Tour
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.469
Diff:0.034
Int. Diff:0.013

The Hammer Obsession Tour Pearl uses the same asymmetrical Obsession Tour core shape as its solid counterpart. This new version uses the new TourV2 Pearl coverstock, which comes out of the box finished with the final two steps of 1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The new cover is much cleaner than the original Obsession Tour, making this ball a very nice option both when patterns transition and on fresh medium oil conditions. The low differential core shape keeps the ball from overreacting to the dry that it finds on the outside part of a house shot or at the end of a sport pattern. We found the Obsession Tour Pearl to start up just a bit earlier than the Web Pearl, with a smoother breakpoint shape.

Tweener had a great all-around reaction with the Obsession Tour Pearl. He liked how quickly the core started to rev up on the fresh medium pattern, getting his ball started in the right part of the lane on shots that were not his best. His higher ball speed was not a problem on this pattern, as the Obsession Tour Pearl picked up the midlane very well before making its move to the pocket. He felt he could hit the pocket

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.