General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Web Pearl (2021)
|Reviewed:
|August 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aggression Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Jade / Smoke
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Spheroid
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.481
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Web Pearl joins the Black Widow 2.0 and the Web MB in Hammer’s Upper Mid Performance line. It uses the same symmetrical Spheroid core shape and Aggression Pearl coverstock combination as the 2019 version that came out of Ebonite International’s Hopkinsville factory. The differences between the 2021 version and the 2019 version come in the color scheme and the factory finishing process. This new version of the Web Pearl is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, compared to 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish on the older version. This change amounted to slightly less length and a small increase in the total hook, which helped the new Web Pearl perform best on our fresh medium oil test pattern.
Cranker was a big fan of the Web Pearl on the fresh medium pattern. The box finish allowed him to be right in his comfort zone from the start, as his ball read enough of the midlane to create plenty of back end movement as it exited the pattern. He really liked that this ball created some hook in the middle of the lane, so shots that didn’t get as far outside still had enough traction in the
