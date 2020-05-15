General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Obsession
|Reviewed:
|February 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Envy Solid CFI
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Pink / Burgundy
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Obsession
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.468
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Obsession is one of two new releases in the Hammer High Performance line sharing the same main core geometry. The Obsession has more flare potential than the Obsession Tour, and it uses the Envy Solid CFI coverstock. This is the first time since the change in production facilities for Hammer that a carbon fiber additive has been used in the coverstock. The Obsession core design utilizes the Durability Optimization Technology (DOT) system, which places the pin on the bottom of the ball to provide more layout flexibility. The Obsession is finished with 500 and 1500 SiaAir, giving it plenty of traction for use in heavy oil or longer oil conditions.
Stroker really liked the amount of hook the Obsession offered on our heavy oil test pattern. It provided more hook and a sharper move downlane than the Obsession Tour, also putting him three boards inside of the Black Widow 2.0. In transition, the gap between the Obsession and Obsession Tour widened, as Stroker could keep his feet in the same part of the lane and feed this ball farther right, allowing the Obsession to make a strong move downlane
