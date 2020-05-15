Hammer Raw Hammer Orange/Black Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Raw Hammer Orange/Black
Reviewed:May 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Juiced Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Orange / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Raw Hammer
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.537
Diff:0.038
Int. Diff:0.000

The Raw Hammer Orange/Black is the hybrid-covered option in Hammer’s four-ball Raw Hammer release. Like its pearlized and solid siblings, it features the symmetrical Raw Hammer core design, which gives it a higher RG and a lower differential than the Vibes that were previously offered in Hammer’s Lower Mid Performance line. The Raw Hammer Orange/Black uses a hybrid version of the Juiced coverstock, which comes out of the box finished with 500/1000/2000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound.

(Editor’s note: Our three Raw Hammer test balls arrived as one Raw Hammer Black, one Raw Hammer Orange/Black, and one Raw Hammer Blue/Silver/White. We chose to drill all three Raw Hammers for our Tweener tester and review them separately so that we could establish consistent performance ratings for each ball and comment on the differences in reaction among them. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we’ll return to our normal three-tester (Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker) format starting with next week’s reviews.)

Starting on the medium oil pattern, the Raw Hammer Orange/Black fit right between the pearlized and solid options of the line, offering two more boards of hook than the Blue/Silver/White version and three boards less than the Black version. The Orange/Black provided the

