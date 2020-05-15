General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Raw Hammer Orange/Black
|Reviewed:
|May 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Juiced Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Orange / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Raw Hammer
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.537
|Diff:
|0.038
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Raw Hammer Orange/Black is the hybrid-covered option in Hammer’s four-ball Raw Hammer release. Like its pearlized and solid siblings, it features the symmetrical Raw Hammer core design, which gives it a higher RG and a lower differential than the Vibes that were previously offered in Hammer’s Lower Mid Performance line. The Raw Hammer Orange/Black uses a hybrid version of the Juiced coverstock, which comes out of the box finished with 500/1000/2000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound.
(Editor’s note: Our three Raw Hammer test balls arrived as one Raw Hammer Black, one Raw Hammer Orange/Black, and one Raw Hammer Blue/Silver/White. We chose to drill all three Raw Hammers for our Tweener tester and review them separately so that we could establish consistent performance ratings for each ball and comment on the differences in reaction among them. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we’ll return to our normal three-tester (Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker) format starting with next week’s reviews.)
Starting on the medium oil pattern, the Raw Hammer Orange/Black fit right between the pearlized and solid options of the line, offering two more boards of hook than the Blue/Silver/White version and three boards less than the Black version. The Orange/Black provided the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Raw Hammer Orange/Black Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Raw Hammer Orange/Black vs. Hammer Black Widow 2.0
- Hammer Raw Hammer Orange/Black vs. Hammer Obsession
- Hammer Raw Hammer Orange/Black vs. Hammer Obsession Tour
- Hammer Raw Hammer Orange/Black vs. Hammer Raw Hammer Black
- Hammer Raw Hammer Orange/Black vs. Hammer Raw Hammer Blue/Silver/White
- Hammer Raw Hammer Orange/Black vs. Hammer Web MB
To compare the Hammer Raw Hammer Orange/Black to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Raw Hammer Orange/Black Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.