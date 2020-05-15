General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Raw Hammer Blue/Silver/White
|Reviewed:
|May 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Juiced Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Polish
|Color:
|Blue / Silver / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Raw Hammer
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.537
|Diff:
|0.038
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Raw Hammer Blue/Silver/White is one of two new pearlized Raw Hammers, along with the Raw Hammer Purple/Pink/Silver. Like the other three new Raw Hammer releases, this version features the symmetrical Raw Hammer core design, which gives it an RG of 2.537″ and a total differential of 0.038″. Its Juiced Pearl coverstock was previously used on the Rebel Yell and Fugitive Pearl. The Raw Hammer Blue/Silver/White comes out of the box finished with 500/1000/2000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Polish.
(Editor’s note: Our three Raw Hammer test balls arrived as one Raw Hammer Black, one Raw Hammer Orange/Black, and one Raw Hammer Blue/Silver/White. We chose to drill all three Raw Hammers for our Tweener tester and review them separately so that we could establish consistent performance ratings for each ball and comment on the differences in reaction among them. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we’ll return to our normal three-tester (Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker) format starting with next week’s reviews.)
On the dry oil pattern, Tweener found this ball to provide excellent length, thanks to its core design and coverstock preparation. While the Raw Hammer Orange/Black and Raw Hammer Black variants were only effective in transition or after a surface change,
