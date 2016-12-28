Hammer Rebel Solid

General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NBT Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rebel
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Rebel Solid joins the original Rebel in Hammer’s mid-performance line as the only resin-covered releases. The NBT Solid coverstock now appears in this line and it is paired up with the symmetrical Rebel core shape that was used in the original. This lower RG core offers between four and five inches of flare potential. The Rebel Solid’s coverstock exits the box at a 500/2000 Abralon finish, giving it plenty of friction for use on medium and heavy oil patterns.
Stroker and Tweener had their best reactions on our medium test pattern. The aggressive motion provided by the Rebel Solid allowed them to easily get to the pocket for the entire testing session. The Rebel Solid provided a good blend of traction and energy retention that allowed these testers to never see any over/under reaction on this pattern. They stayed with the box finish and could chase the oil left when they started to see too much hook. Cranker started sliding ...
