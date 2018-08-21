General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aggression Pearl CFI
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Gold / Light Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rip'D
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
Hammer’s latest Rip’D release features a pearlized version of the Aggression CFI cover. This coverstock surrounds the same asymmetrical Rip’D core shape as the previous two Rip’D releases. The Aggression Pearl CFI cover comes out of the box at a 3000 Abralon finish, which makes it smoother than the Rip’D Solid, but rougher than the polished and hybrid-covered Rip’D. This allows the Rip’D Pearl to bite through the oil more than the original Rip’D, while offering more back end hook than the Rip’D Solid.
This ball’s midlane traction and strong downlane motion allowed it to perform best on our heavy oil test pattern, with Cranker and Tweener liking their reactions on the fresh just a little better than Stroker. They were both two boards right with their feet from where they played on this pattern with the Rip’D Solid. Keeping their targets the same at the arrows, the Rip’D Pearl cleared the front of the lane easier and made a sharper move when it hit the dry at the end of the pattern. Tweener never had to watch his speed, which is something he generally has to be mindful of with pearlized balls. This ball’s cover was strong enough to handle slight misses to the left into the heaviest part of the pattern. Once the track started to open up, Cranker and Tweener could both start moving their feet left and see much more continuation than with the Rip’D Solid. Stroker had to be 5-and-3 right
This ball's midlane traction and strong downlane motion allowed it to perform best on
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.