General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Scorpion Strike
|Reviewed:
|July 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Semtex Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Magenta / Indigo
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|LED 3.0
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.485
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Scorpion Strike is the third ball in the Scorpion line to use the symmetrical LED 3.0 core shape, with the Scorpion Low Flare remaining as the only Scorpion to use a different core. While the internal design is familiar to this line, the Scorpion Strike brings HK22 into the Scorpion nameplate for the first time by featuring the HK22 – Semtex Pearl coverstock. It comes out of the box glossy, with the last two finishing steps being 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. The Scorpion Strike’s shiny pearl cover easily cleared the front of the lane, retaining its energy for a strong move at the breakpoint and back end. This ball was definitely at its best when there was hook available from the lane, as longer and heavier volume patterns caused it to have too much length before it hooked.
Stroker
Stroker really liked how strong the Scorpion Strike was when it hit the breakpoint on our medium oil pattern. The ball turned over sharply when it came out of the pattern, giving him an excellent entry angle to the pocket. He doesn’t typically throw many messengers across the deck, but he had quite a few take down the 9 pin and the 10 pin when throwing the Scorpion Strike. As much as he liked his look on the fresh, Stroker had a little trouble finding a consistent line once the ball started to over-hook and go high in transition. If he moved too far left with his laydown point and didn’t get the ball far enough right, it wanted to over-skid and either leave the 2 pin or hit very flat when it got to the pocket. He needed to reduce his speed to give the ball enough time to drive through the pins and cut through the higher volume of oil in the middle of the lane. Altering the surface to get the ball started sooner was another option for him, but as good
