Hammer Scorpion

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Scorpion
Reviewed:August 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Semtex Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Red / Gold
Empty
Core Specs
Name:LED 2.0
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.520
Diff:0.043
Int. Diff:0.000

The Scorpion joins the Purple Pearl Urethane as the only two balls in the current Mid Performance line for Hammer. The LED 2.0 weight block in the Scorpion is a lower RG and higher differential design compared to the original LED core that is used in the urethane Purple Hammer. The Scorpion uses the Semtex Hybrid coverstock, which comes out of the box with a 500/1000/2000 SiaAir finish. This ball was earlier and smoother for all three testers when compared to the new Web Pearl, and it matched up best to our fresh medium oil test pattern.

Cranker really liked the Scorpion on the fresh medium pattern. He was very impressed with how much he could control the movement when the ball encountered friction. The smoother motion allowed him to firm up and stay right, while the dull box finish provided enough hook if he wanted to move in and slow hook it. In transition, Cranker could keep moving left and hit it a bit harder at the bottom to keep the ball going through the pin deck

Additional Hammer Scorpion Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.