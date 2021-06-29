General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Scorpion
|Reviewed:
|August 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Semtex Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Red / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|LED 2.0
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.520
|Diff:
|0.043
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Scorpion joins the Purple Pearl Urethane as the only two balls in the current Mid Performance line for Hammer. The LED 2.0 weight block in the Scorpion is a lower RG and higher differential design compared to the original LED core that is used in the urethane Purple Hammer. The Scorpion uses the Semtex Hybrid coverstock, which comes out of the box with a 500/1000/2000 SiaAir finish. This ball was earlier and smoother for all three testers when compared to the new Web Pearl, and it matched up best to our fresh medium oil test pattern.
Cranker really liked the Scorpion on the fresh medium pattern. He was very impressed with how much he could control the movement when the ball encountered friction. The smoother motion allowed him to firm up and stay right, while the dull box finish provided enough hook if he wanted to move in and slow hook it. In transition, Cranker could keep moving left and hit it a bit harder at the bottom to keep the ball going through the pin deck
Hammer Scorpion Comparisons
- Hammer Scorpion vs. Hammer Black Widow 2.0
- Hammer Scorpion vs. Hammer Obsession
- Hammer Scorpion vs. Hammer Obsession Tour
- Hammer Scorpion vs. Hammer Raw Hammer Black
- Hammer Scorpion vs. Hammer Raw Hammer Blue/Silver/White
- Hammer Scorpion vs. Hammer Raw Hammer Orange/Black
- Hammer Scorpion vs. Hammer Web MB
- Hammer Scorpion vs. Hammer Web Pearl (2021)
Additional Hammer Scorpion Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
